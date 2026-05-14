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Prateek Yadav's death: Post-mortem report reveals heart failure

A post mortem report revealed that he died due to a large blockage in the blood vessels of the lungs, leading to a collapse of the heart and respiratory system.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyMulayam Singh Yadav

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