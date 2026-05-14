<p>Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and the step brother of Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital on Wednesday.</p><p>Citing sources, <em>PTI</em> reported that Prateek had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but was declared dead. But the cause of death remained unknown. </p><p>A post mortem report revealed that he died due to a large blockage in the blood vessels of the lungs, leading to a collapse of the heart and respiratory system. </p>.Akhilesh Yadav’s step brother Prateek Yadav passes away at 38.<p>The statement further confirmed that blood clotting and cardio-respiratory collapse were the causes that eventually led to his demise. </p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that Prateek was struggling with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism, apart from his recent respiratory conditions.</p><p>DVT refers to a blood clot in vein. Pulmonary embolism is regarding concerns with blood clot in veins, usually originating from the leg, moving to lungs and blocking blood flow, a situation needing urgent medical attention.</p><p>A senior doctor who was involved in his treatments, said he was a "high risk patient" even though he took his mediactions on time. </p><p>"He was my old follow up (patient) for last five-six years for hypertension and DVT. Recently he developed sudden onset of breathlessness and chest discomfort. He was also diagnosed with pulmonary embolism about three weeks back," Dr Ruchita Sharma informed.</p><p>Many were left stunned after the news of Prateek's death, including those who were close to him who described him as health conscious.</p><p>She said Prateek had developed pulmonary embolism in last three weeks adding that cardiac involvement worsened the situation.</p>