PRD Jawan dies in road accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP): A 55-year-old PRD jawan died in a head-on collision between two bikes near HAL Gate here on Monday, police said.
SHO Munshiganj S N Singh said Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan Kamla Prasad Yadav was coming to Munshiganj on a motorcycle, when he collided near Hal Gate with another bike coming from the opposite direction.
He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a critical state but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Inspector in-charge said that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem.
(Published 25 March 2024, 09:14 IST)