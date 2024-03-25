JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PRD Jawan dies in road accident in UP's Amethi

Inspector in-charge said that the body has been taken into custody and sent for post mortem.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 09:14 IST

Amethi (UP): A 55-year-old PRD jawan died in a head-on collision between two bikes near HAL Gate here on Monday, police said.

SHO Munshiganj S N Singh said Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan Kamla Prasad Yadav was coming to Munshiganj on a motorcycle, when he collided near Hal Gate with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a critical state but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

(Published 25 March 2024, 09:14 IST)
