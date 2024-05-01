Priest beaten to death with sticks over minor dispute in UP's Deoria

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): The priest of a temple in a village here was beaten to death with sticks after he got into an altercation with some people over the playing of loud music, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Tenuba Chaubey village and three persons have been detained over it, they said.

Ashok Chaubey (60) was beaten with sticks by some persons with whom he had an altercation over the playing of DJ (music), Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.