Principal of inter-college shot dead in UP's Bhadohi

The incident took place around in Amilori village around 10 am when Principal Yogendra Bahadur Singh (56) of Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College left his house.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:55 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 11:55 IST
