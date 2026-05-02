Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Private premises can’t be transformed into de facto public religious venue: Allahabad High Court

‘’The Constitution protects the right to practice religion, but it also makes it clear that this right is subject to public order, morality and health," the court said.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us