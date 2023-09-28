Protest outside Kanpur CP office over cash reward on arrest of BJP corporator's husband

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar had on Wednesday said, “We have named Ankit Shukla (36), Satendra Bajpai (43), Ankur Singh Rajawat (45), Yashasvi Shukla (27) and Suraj Tiwari in the FIR after they were seen in a CCTV footage.”

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, being armed with deadly weapons) 149 (unlawful assembly) 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) were added to the FIR which was initially lodged under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) 354 (criminal force to woman intending to outrage her modesty) 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the DCP had said.

Bhatia alleged that he along with his wife was on the way to their home when his SUV was rammed by the BJP corporator's vehicle near City Club on Sunday night. Following this, Ankit Shukla and his aides allegedly chased Bhatia's vehicle and stopped him.

It led to a heated argument and Ankit Shukla and his men thrashed Amol badly due to which Bhatia almost lost vision in one eye and the infection spread in the second eye as well, the victim's family said.

After getting first aid at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, Amol was taken to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where his condition is said to be critical, said an official.