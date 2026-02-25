Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Rahul Gandhi a 'national spokesperson' of anti-India forces: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Pathak said, "Congress party and Rahul Gandhi have reached a level of falsehood, a level from which there is no return."
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 23:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 23:57 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsBrajesh Pathak

Follow us on :

Follow Us