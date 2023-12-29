Rahul Gandhi ignored development of Amethi, built guest house for self: Smriti Irani

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 29 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday alleged that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ignored the development of Amethi, a constituency he represented in the Lok Sabha for 15 years, but built a guest house for himself.

During an interaction with people in Munshiganj here, the villagers drew her attention to the drainage.

Irani, a Lok Sabha MP of the BJP from Amethi, said, "It has only been four-and-a-half years for me. Rahul Gandhi has been MP for 15 years but he did not pay any attention to this. He did not even think about development and only built his guest house in Munshiganj."

"His government was at the Center for 10 years, but he did not even think about the development of Amethi. Here, work was being done only on paper. Rahul Gandhi could not even build a drain properly in Amethi," she said.