Rahul Gandhi leaves from UP's Sultanpur Court after defamation case hearing

He was scheduled to appear before a court in Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case filed against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation case on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for making alleged objectionable remarks against the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court granted bail to Gandhi in this case on February 20.

Special Magistrate Shubham Verma has summoned Gandhi to record his statement on July 26.

(With PTI inputs)