Rahul Gandhi makes strong pitch for caste census, woos Dalits & OBCs in UP leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Lucknow: In an apparent change of strategy in Uttar Pradesh where his party had been reduced to being a fringe player, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to woo the Other Backward Class (OBC) community and Dalits in his UP leg of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

Rahul, whose UP leg of the Yatra began on February 16, had been focussing on the OBCs and Dalits and caste census in his speeches in an apparent bid to dent the BJP's support base in the polls.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Raebareli -- considered to be a bastion of the Gandhis -- the Congress MP said that the OBCs and the dalits were not getting their dues in the present dispensation and that a caste census was essential to ensure that they got what they deserved.

''We will not be cowed down.... we will fight for caste census.... the 73 per cent population comprising the OBC and Dalits will continue to wander on the streets unless there is a caste census,'' he said.