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Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on May 20, hold meetings with district leadership, workers

According to sources, a large number of party workers -- from Gram Sabha to district-level -- have been invited to attend the meeting.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:21 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian Politics

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