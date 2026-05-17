Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on May 20, hold meetings with district leadership, workers

<p>Amethi (UP): Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> is scheduled to visit Amethi on May 20, where he would hold meetings with party functionaries, workers, and senior leaders at the party's district headquarters, Congress district unit chief Pradeep Singhal said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to political observers, this meeting would form a part of the strategic preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alongside an organisational review.</p>.<p>Discussions during the meeting are likely to focus on strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level, increasing participation of youth and women workers, and accelerating public outreach campaigns across villages.</p>.<p>According to sources, a large number of party workers -- from Gram Sabha to district-level -- have been invited to attend the meeting.</p>.Case registered over posters targeting Congress national leaders in Wayanad.<p>Gandhi is expected to interact directly with workers, listening to their concerns and suggestions.</p>.<p>During the one-day visit, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha will also travel to Poore Ramdeen Pandit -- the native village of the late Congress district president Yogendra Mishra -- to meet his family members.</p>.<p>Mishra -- considered a close associate of the Gandhi family -- passed away on March 1, following prolonged illness.</p>.<p>Political activity in the district has intensified ahead of Gandhi's visit, and party workers have already started making arrangements for his reception.</p>.<p>Kishori Lal Sharma, the Congress MP from Amethi, is also holding regular meetings with local leaders and functionaries to review the preparations.</p>