'Rai' of hope? Cong attempts reboot in UP with new chief

No one is losing their sleep over his appointment, though.

"His appointment is a futile attempt to infuse life into a party which is on a ventilator and has just one LS seat and 2 Assembly seats in UP. The Congress is a non-entity in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP will win all 80 LS seats in UP in 2024," Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesperson for the BJP, told DH.

Rai is not an original Congressman. He learned the ropes of the trade as a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing.

In 1996, the BJP gave a ticket to Rai to contest from a communist stronghold in east UP. The 26-year-old greenhorn shot to instant fame by defeating Udal, the 9-time CPI-M MLA from Kolasla. Rai won the next election from the same seat in 2002 and was awarded a ministry in the Mayawati BJP-BSP coalition government.

Ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Rai, by then a three-time MLA, staked his claim for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. But the party decided to field former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, who had lost the earlier election from Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

A miffed Rai left the BJP, hopped to the SP and then joined the Congress in 2012.

When Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi in 2014, Rai stepped up and became the Congress candidate. He repeated that 5 years later, in 2019.

In the last 10 years, since it has been out of power at the Centre, while scions of major and minor principalities like Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh have left the Congress for greener pastures, Rai has stayed put. Perhaps, this is the reason why he was chosen over other contenders like former MP PL Punia to lead the Congress in UP.

Otherwise, in terms of political clout, the jury is still out on what the new UPCC chief brings to the table, considering his area of influence is confined to a few districts in east UP. Moreover, the upper caste Bhumihar community, to which he belongs, is barely 2% of the state’s population and is aligned with the BJP, both in UP and Bihar.

But Rai remains in the “good books” of Priyanka Gandhi’s team in Delhi, which has been managing the party’s affairs in the state. On record (and also on the party’s official website), Priyanka continues to be general secretary in charge of UP, though there have been reports of her having relinquished her responsibilities after the 2022 shellacking.

Rai has picked up the baton when the party’s fortunes have hit rock bottom.

In the coming months, Rai would be called upon to mobilise resources and cadre (whatever remains of it) for the second leg of Rahul Gandhi’s west-to-east Bharat Jodo Yatra, which would pass through large tracts of the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The second task for Rai is to get Congress a respectable allocation of seats in the anti-BJP alliance in UP for the 2024 elections, preferably with the SP (the BSP, though, remains an option).

The task before Rai is onerous. Whether he can resurrect a worn-out brand remains to be seen.