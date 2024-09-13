Accused of molesting minor, railway employee beaten to death inside train in UP

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a railway employee was beaten to death inside a train by the passengers after an 11-year old girl alleged that she had been molested by him.

The railway employee, identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, who was travelling from Siwan to Delhi in Humsafar Express train, allegedly molested the girl in an AC coach when the train neared Lucknow railway station on Thursday morning.

According to the reports, Kumar touched the girl inappropriately when her mother had gone to the toilet. The victim narrated the incident to her mother when she returned, who in turn informed the other members of her family who were also travelling with her.