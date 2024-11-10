Home
Rajnath, Adityanath pay tribute to former UP minister Ashutosh Tandon on first death anniversary

The defence minister recalled Tandon's simple personality and his social contribution and said his life was inspirational for everyone.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 18:56 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 18:56 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshRajnath SinghYogi Adityanath

