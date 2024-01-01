Rajnath inaugurates first all-girls Sainik School in Uttar Pradesh

Inaugurating the Samvid Gurukulam Girls Sainik School at Vrindavan, Singh said, “Women have the right to protect the nation just like their male counterparts. It was a golden moment in the history of women empowerment when we approved the admission of girls to Sainik Schools. Our women are not only flying fighter jets, they are also securing the borders."

The armed forces have opened more branches to women including combat arms like flying fighter jets and deployment on-board the naval warships. Women are also being posted in long-range patrol duties and in the Siachen glacier.

Sainik schools started way back in 1961 with five institutions to rectify the regional and class imbalance among the officer cadre in the Indian military.

Over the years, 28 more schools were added to the network, producing a large number of two-star and three-star officers besides a few Service Chiefs like Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, Air Chief Marshal P V Naik and Gen Deepak Kapoor.

The government has now decided to open up 100 new Sainik schools in partnership with the private sector. Out of these, 42 have been approved and sessions have commenced in 19 of them. The Vrindavan school has a strength of nearly 870 seats.