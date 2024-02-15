Rajya Sabha polls: 8 BJP candidates file nomination in UP, contest with SP on cards

Expressing confidence about the victory of the party's eighth candidate, state BJP president Chaudhary told reporters, "We have over two-thirds majority in Vidhan Sabha and many people are influenced by the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Seth said, "We are with the progress being achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has 252 members, Samajwadi Party 108 and the Congress has two members. The SP and the Congress are the opposition parties in the state and are also partners in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.