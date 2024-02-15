Rajya Sabha polls: Eighth BJP candidate files nomination in Uttar Pradesh, contest with SP on cards

Lucknow: The eighth BJP candidate on Thursday filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, setting the stage for a contest with the Samajwadi Party on February 27.

Sanjay Seth, a local industrialist and former SP leader who joined the BJP in 2019, filed his nomination in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state party president Bhupendra Chaudhary and other senior leaders.

Elections will be held for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in UP. Seven BJP candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday. The SP has fielded three candidates who filed their nominations on Tuesday.

With the BJP fielding its eighth candidate, a keen contest is on the cards in one of the seats.