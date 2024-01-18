Ram Lalla idol placed on 'asana' in sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple

Lucknow: The newly-built idol of Ram Lalla was on Thursday placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the scholars and a series of rituals.

The 51-inch idol, made of stone and weighing around 150 kilograms depicting Lord Rama as a five-year-old boy, was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum on Wednesday night by a truck. ''Ram Lalla will now sit on his asana (seat),'' said a priest associated with the rituals in Ayodhya.

Before taking the idol to the 'asana', it was washed with the waters brought from various sacred rivers in the country, the priests said.