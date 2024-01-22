Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj calls himself 'luckiest person on Earth' after reaching Ayodhya

Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka's Mysuru, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol, arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

Yogiraj said that he considers himself the "luckiest person on Earth".

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the Earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world...," Arun Yogiraj told news agency ANI.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the pran pratishtha ceremony, today's event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life - A-list celebs to various tribal leaders and prominent personalities.