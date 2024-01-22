Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj calls himself 'luckiest person on Earth' after reaching Ayodhya

Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka's Mysuru, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol, arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.
Yogiraj said that he considers himself the "luckiest person on Earth".
"I feel I am the luckiest person on the Earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world...," Arun Yogiraj told news agency ANI.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the pran pratishtha ceremony, today's event was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life - A-list celebs to various tribal leaders and prominent personalities.
Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha was performed by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit.
The 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus.
Who is Arun Yogiraj?
* Yogiraj comes from a family of distinguished sculptors hailing from Mysuru. His five generations have dedicated their lives to sculpting magnificent statues.
* He left his corporate job to quench the artistic thirst in him.
* He also boasts a modest following on social media. His Instagram has over 30K followers.
* Many of his projects have earned him laurels other than just going viral on social media.
* Arun's grandfather, B Basavanna Shilpi, was widely regarded as one of the most renowned sculptors in India.
* Some of Arun's sculptures can be found adorning the Mysuru railway station.
Meanwhile, in his speech post the consecration ceremony, PM Modi said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple.
Addressing a gathering after the consecration of an idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple here, PM Modi said, "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived."
The Prime Minister said he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.
