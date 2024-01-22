Ram mandir consecration: How to get tickets, know the darshan timings

Constructed after a long dispute, the Ram temple is about to have its pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. After the consecration ceremony, the Ram temple will be open for devotees and visitors from January 24.

If you are planning to visit the holy shrine, here's all that you need to know about the ticket booking process, darshan timings, etc.

Darshan Ticket Bookings - Devotees can book their tickets for darshan using two methods: Offline and online. For online bookings, devotees can visit the official website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJTKT) srjbtkshetra.org.

One can select the date and time slot of their choice and must provide a valid government-issued ID during the booking process including driving licence, voter ID, Aadhar card, or passport.

Steps to book tickets online:

1 - Visit the official website srjbtkshetra.org.

2 - Enter mobile number and use the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to number for a secure login.

3 - On the homepage, visit the ‘Aarti’ section and choose the specific aarti you wish to attend.

4 - Enter necessary personal details like name, address, photograph and mobile number mandatory for the booking process.

5 - Collect aarti ticket/pass from the designated temple counter on the day of your visit.

Visitors can also book offline tickets from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Visitor Centre located near the temple. The timing of the centre is from 10 am to 6 pm which provides tickets on a 'first-come, first-serve' basis.

People only with valid bookings and tickets will be allowed entry in the aarti sessions which will a strict limit of 30 attendees.

Darshan Timings - The temple is open for darshan from 7 am to 11.30 am and from 2 pm to 7 pm every day. But if you have bought a ticket for your darshan/aarti, you have to keep the timings of the different aartis in mind:

1 - Shringar aarti at 6.30 am

2 - Bhog aarti at 12.00 pm

3 - Sandhya aarti at 7.30 pm

Instructions for Visitors -

1 - Children below 10 years of age do not require a separate pass to attend aarti sessions.

2 - Bring the same ID proof to temple for verification purposes, which was used to book tickets.

3 - A nominal fee would be charged for those requiring wheelchair service and accessibility.

4 - Keep track of your scheduled aarti sessions by SMS/e-mail alerts sent by SRJBTK 24 hours prior to your schedule.

5 - Devotees are required to confirm their attendance by logging into the website and updating their status under ‘Transaction History’.

6 - Upon arrival at the temple, collect aarti ticket/pass from the Aarti pass counter located at the reporting location.