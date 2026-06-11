Ram Mandir donation row: Piyush Goyal rejects Akhilesh Yadav's claims amid probe demand

<p>Ayodhya/Lucknow: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Ram temple trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said any alleged irregularity in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-mandir-missing-donation-money-row-deepens-bjp-neta-wants-cbi-probe-amid-reports-of-pmo-seeking-info-newsalert-4034383">Ram Mandir donations</a> should be impartially probed, while Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought to downplay the controversy, saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's claims were not taken seriously by the people.</p><p>Amid the ongoing row over alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple, Mahant Das said that if any wrongdoing had taken place, it must be probed, but questions were also being raised over the impartiality of the investigation process.</p><p>"Today's atmosphere is full of allegations and counter-allegations. One side is making allegations against the other, while questions are also being raised over the integrity and transparency of those conducting the probe," he said.</p><p>He said the investigation should be transparent so that all stakeholders have faith in the process and the truth emerges.</p><p>His remarks came amid the allegations around the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram Mandir, leading to discussions over financial transparency and temple management.</p><p>Mahipal Singh, who claims he was the accounts in-charge at the Ram Mandir, had said that irregularities had been taking place in donation collections for a long time.</p>.Ram mandir 'missing donation money' row deepens: BJP neta wants CBI probe amid reports of PMO seeking info.<p>Singh also named some prominent people associated with the management and alleged that he was removed after complaining about this matter.</p><p>Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Goyal said the people of Uttar Pradesh did not take Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's social media posts seriously and nobody believed his allegations.</p><p>"UP's people do not take Akhilesh Yadav's social media posts seriously, neither does anyone believe him," Goyal told reporters during a visit to the state capital.</p><p>He alleged that during the previous Samajwadi Party government, the state suffered due to the lack of development, poor law and order and "politics of discrimination".</p><p>Goyal expressed confidence that the BJP-led government would return to power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 assembly polls.</p><p>Sources said that along with the ongoing inquiry, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has also sought a report on the sequence of events. It is believed that the report may lead to a review of various aspects related to temple arrangements and management.</p>