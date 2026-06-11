Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Mandir donation row: Piyush Goyal rejects Akhilesh Yadav's claims amid probe demand

Mahipal Singh, who claims he was the accounts in-charge at the Ram Mandir, had said that irregularities had been taking place in donation collections for a long time.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAkhilesh YadavPiyush GoyalRam Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us