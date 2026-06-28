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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Ayodhya lawyers say won't represent accused; call by Bar on June 29

The final decision about the unanimous refusal to take up their case will be taken in the general body meeting of the Faizabad Bar Association.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Mandir

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