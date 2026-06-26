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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'fund theft' | ‘Don’t play with faith of Rambhakts’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

He said that the intentions of those levelling allegations, were not ‘honest’.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshAyodhyaYogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyRam Temple

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