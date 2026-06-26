Ram mandir 'fund theft' | ‘Don’t play with faith of Rambhakts’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> on Friday cautioned against what he termed attempts to ‘defame’ <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> and said that those ‘playing’ with the faith of the people would not be spared under any circumstances.</p><p>‘’We acted immediately after receiving the SIT report,’’ Adityanath said while addressing a gathering in Deoria. He was referring to the arrest of eight of the nine accused persons in an FIR was lodged in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of cash offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.</p><p>He said that the intentions of those levelling allegations, were not ‘honest’.</p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft': Trust general secretary Champat Rai resigns, eight arrested.<p>‘’I had earlier said that Ayodhya is the symbol of the faith of Sanatan Dharm…don’t defame Ayodhya,’’ he added.</p><p>In a stern warning to the accused’, he said that whosoever played with the faith of Sanatan would pay the cost.</p><p>Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress leaders, Adityanath said that these were the people who had denied the very existence of Lord Rama and put up lawyers in the court against the Ram Temple movement.</p><p>‘’These people are now saying that the faith of the devotees has been betrayed…….you (SP, Cong) will now teach us about faith…. you never allowed Kanwar yatra, used to ban Shree Krishna birth celebrations and opened fire on the kar sevaks in Ayodhya,’’ he said.</p><p>The chief minister said that whosoever had any evidence pertaining to the ‘embezzlement’ allegations should hand them over to the SIT instead of doing politics over the same.</p>