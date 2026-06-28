Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Police raid residences of accused, recover incriminating documents

<p>Lucknow: Police conducted raids on the residences of the eight people, who were arrested in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a>, in Ayodhya on Sunday.</p><p>According to the sources, some incriminating documents were found at the residences of some of the accused.</p>.BJP has turned Ram Mandir into a 'shop', betrayed Hindutva, alleges Uddhav Thackeray.<p>Sources said that those whose residences were raided included Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, Anukalp Mishra, Luvkush Mishra, Manish Yadav and Subhash Srivastava.</p><p>The cops searched the houses and also quizzed their family members and collected information about their bank accounts. The police sealed the residence of Avinash Shukla in Ayodhya.</p><p>Police had earlier recovered around Rs 80 lakh from the residences of some of the accused persons.</p><p>Police had registered an FIR against nine people, including one unidentified, in connection with the ‘embezzlement’. All the eight named accused were arrested on Thursday.</p><p>Sources said that more arrests could be made in the next few days as the investigation into the matter progressed.</p>.Ram Mandir 'fund theft' | Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks SC-monitored probe.<p>Those arrested were booked under sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (receiving stolen property dishonestly) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).</p><p>Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai rust member Anil Mishra had earlier resigned in the wake of the controversy.</p><p>The opposition however continued to breath fire at the government questioning the non-inclusion of names of any of the key functionaries of the Trust and arresting only what they termed ‘small fish’.</p>