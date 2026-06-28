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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Police raid residences of accused, recover incriminating documents

Police had earlier recovered around Rs 80 lakh from the residences of some of the accused persons.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaPoliceRam Mandirtheftraid

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