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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'fund theft' | SIT finds large scale procedural violations

Sources said that the interim report had found some Temple Trust officer bearers guilty of laxity.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam TempleSIT

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