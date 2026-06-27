Ram mandir 'fund theft' | SIT finds large scale procedural violations

<p>Lucknow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sit">Special Investigation Team </a>(SIT), which was formed to probe the alleged embezzlement of crores of rupees in offerings at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya Ram Temple</a>, in its interim report, has found large scale procedural violations in the management of donations.</p><p>Though the content of the report was not made public, according to the sources here, the report said that proper safeguards were not taken in handling of cash as well as jewellery offered by devotees.</p><p>The report has opined that procedural lapses had led to the alleged embezzlement.</p><p>It has pointed out several lapses including lack of deployment of security personnel during the counting of cash, checking of the employees engaged in the counting while entering and exiting the room and preserving the CCTV footage of the counting room for 180 days.</p>.Loose security, unpreserved CCTV footage: Ram temple SIT uncovers blatant violations amid donation 'fraud' probe.<p>The report said that one of the key accused in the matter, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, who was arrested by the police along with seven others on Thursday, had the keys to many of the donation boxes which was a violation of the rules.</p><p>Sources said that the interim report had found some Temple Trust officer bearers guilty of laxity. It is also believed to have raised questions on the appointment of relatives of some Trust office bearers in the Trust.</p><p>Sources added that the interim report had recommended reconstituting the Trust and appointment of a CEO on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. It has also suggested weekly audit of the cash offerings and daily entry of the same in the register.</p><p>The SIT was formed on June 15 after allegations of ‘embezzlement’ of crores of rupees in offerings at the Ram Temple. </p>