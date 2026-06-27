Ram mandir 'fund theft': Suspense ends, Trust says Champat Rai, Anil Mishra have resigned

<p>Lucknow: Setting at rest all speculations, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple"> Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust</a> on Saturday said its general secretary Champat Rai has tendered his resignation even as it appealed to the people not to fall prey to ‘misleading’ and ‘baseless’ rumours. </p><p>While expressing regret over reports of alleged embezzlement of offerings, the Trust assured stern punishment to the guilty.</p><p>Another member of the Trust, Anil Mishra has also resigned, Swami Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the Trust confirmed. He said that the Trust would ‘consider’ their resignations in its next meeting but did not specify when the it would take place.</p>.Loose security, unpreserved CCTV footage: Ram temple SIT uncovers blatant violations amid donation 'fraud' probe.<p>In an apparent bid to allay apprehensions of those who had sought information about the jewellery donated by them, Giri said that the jewellery, silver bricks and other items handed over to the Trust office bearers by donors were ‘safe’ and ‘accounted for’.</p><p>Several people had come forward after the reports of alleged ‘embezzlement’ and complained that they were not provided any receipt for the jewellery, silver bricks and other valuable items donated by them.</p><p>Giri said that an FIR was already registered in this regard on the recommendation of the SIT and that legal proceedings were on.</p><p>He assured that the Trust would ensure that such incidents did not recur in future.</p><p>‘’We will not allow efforts by the unsocial, irreligious and selfish elements to tarnish the image of Sanatan Dharm to succeed,’’ Giri said.</p><p>The Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearers had on Friday denied any information about Rai’s resignation.</p><p>It was believed that Rai was under intense pressure to relinquish his post after the massive backlash over alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offering.</p>