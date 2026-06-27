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Ram mandir 'fund theft': Suspense ends, Trust says Champat Rai, Anil Mishra have resigned

While expressing regret over reports of alleged embezzlement of offerings, the Trust assured stern punishment to the guilty.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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