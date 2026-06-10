Ram mandir 'missing donation money' row deepens: BJP neta wants CBI probe amid reports of PMO seeking info

<p>Lucknow: Amid reports that the PMO has sought a report in the alleged Ram Temple ‘missing donation money’, a senior BJP leader sought a CBI probe into the matter.</p><p>Ram Temple Trust member and Ram Temple Construction Committee president Nripendra Mishra, who rushed to Ayodhya, kept mum on the allegations saying that the issue was concerned with the temple management though according to the sources he held a meeting with the Trust officials on this matter.</p>.‘Where did the donation money go?’ Akhilesh Yadav claims 'crores missing' from Ram Mandir funds.<p>According to the reports, around six people, associated with Trust and the Collection Agency, were being questioned in connection with the ‘missing fund’. Neither the police nor the Trust have confirmed the reports.</p><p>Reports also said that during the ongoing internal audit, it was found that the donation money was lesser in comparison to the number of devotees visiting the temple. It was suspected that the funds were siphoned off over a period of several days.</p><p>The Ram Temple Trust had earlier rejected reports that crores of rupees in offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were ‘missing’.</p>.'Over Rs 3,000 crore for Ram mandir came from public': Temple construction panel chief.<p>Meanwhile senior BJP leader Rajnish Singh wrote a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the matter by CBI or any other Central agency.</p><p>Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that there were reports that crores of rupees, received as offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were ‘missing’ and asked the court to take cognizance of the matter.</p>