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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'missing donation money' row deepens: BJP neta wants CBI probe amid reports of PMO seeking info

senior BJP leader Rajnish Singh wrote a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the matter by CBI or any other central agency.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsAyodhya Ram Mandirdonation

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