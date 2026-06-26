Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'missing funds' | Rs 79.85 lakh recovered; all 8 arrested sent to police custody till June 29

The prosecution officer said five to six of the arrested persons were bank employees who were deployed for counting cash donations received at the temple and were drawing salaries from the bank.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us