Ram mandir opens to public; devotees rush to seek darshan of Ram Lalla

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya concluded on January 22, the temple has been opened up to the public for darshan.
Devotees thronged the main temple gate and premises since 3 am to offer prayers and darshan to Lord Ram.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram mandir was carried out in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and along with several notable politicians, celebrities, and business figures.
Celebrations broke out across the country as many Hindus rejoiced the end of a 500-year wait to get the Ram mandir at the spot they believe to be Lord Ram's birthplace.
The consecration ceremony was held at 12.20 pm on Monday with the main rituals being performed by Modi.
The idol of Lord Ram was unveiled after the rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony were completed.
The temple built in the traditional Nagara style, has a length of 380 feet and width of 250 feet and stand tall at a height of 161 feet supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
Ayodhya has been expecting greater footfall after the Ram temple is opened to public and is looking to benefit from the spurt of religious tourism.
Modi addressed the crowd who had arrived for the event saying, "Our Ram has arrived! Our Ram has arrived after centuries of anticipation. Our Lord Ram has arrived after unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations, and penance. Congratulations to all of you, to all the citizens of the country, on this auspicious moment."
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing the crowd said, "Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here."
After the consecration ceremony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that "Ram Rajya" is coming and everyone in the country should shun disputes and stay united.