Ram mandir opens to public; devotees rush to seek darshan of Ram Lalla

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram mandir was carried out in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and along with several notable politicians, celebrities, and business figures.

Celebrations broke out across the country as many Hindus rejoiced the end of a 500-year wait to get the Ram mandir at the spot they believe to be Lord Ram's birthplace.

The consecration ceremony was held at 12.20 pm on Monday with the main rituals being performed by Modi.

The idol of Lord Ram was unveiled after the rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony were completed.

The temple built in the traditional Nagara style, has a length of 380 feet and width of 250 feet and stand tall at a height of 161 feet supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

Ayodhya has been expecting greater footfall after the Ram temple is opened to public and is looking to benefit from the spurt of religious tourism.