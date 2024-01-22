Ram mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony: Meaning & significance

Significance of the ceremony

The fundamental meaning of the ceremony is to give life to the idol but every step of the ceremony has its own significance.

Shobha yatra: A procession of the idol takes place through the temple’s neighbourhood. The idol is greeted by onlookers and their devotion is believed to be transferred to the idol. It is the initial step of transforming the idol into a deity.

Rituals at mandap: A prayer at the mandap is held to awaken the idol and secure its preparedness to relinquish life if damaged. This ritual ensures the smooth transition of life from the damaged idol to a new one if necessary.

Adivas: The ritual 'adivas' involves submerging the idol in water and grain. It has a dual significance - it is believed to heal injuries sustained during crafting and identify defects or low-quality materials.

Ritual bath and 'abhishek': Post-'adivas', a ritual bath is performed for the idol and the idols are given a sacred bath not only with water but also with fragrant flower essence, water from cow horns, sugar cane juice, etc.