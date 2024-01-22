Ram mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony: Meaning & significance

The Ram temple inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Modi will lead the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Track our full coverage here, but before that, here's what the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony is all about.
What is Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Pran Pratistha’s literal meaning is 'the establishment of life force'. The ceremony permeates energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity. It bridges the gap between devotees and the object of their adoration and unites the divine and the material.
A devotional image of a deity (murti) is consecrated in a Hindu idol. The deity is invited as a resident guest by recitation of hymns and mantra. Additionally, the idol's eyes are opened for the first time.
Significance of the ceremony
The fundamental meaning of the ceremony is to give life to the idol but every step of the ceremony has its own significance.
Shobha yatra: A procession of the idol takes place through the temple’s neighbourhood. The idol is greeted by onlookers and their devotion is believed to be transferred to the idol. It is the initial step of transforming the idol into a deity.
Rituals at mandap: A prayer at the mandap is held to awaken the idol and secure its preparedness to relinquish life if damaged. This ritual ensures the smooth transition of life from the damaged idol to a new one if necessary.
Adivas: The ritual 'adivas' involves submerging the idol in water and grain. It has a dual significance - it is believed to heal injuries sustained during crafting and identify defects or low-quality materials.
Ritual bath and 'abhishek': Post-'adivas', a ritual bath is performed for the idol and the idols are given a sacred bath not only with water but also with fragrant flower essence, water from cow horns, sugar cane juice, etc.
Opening the deity's eyes: During this ritual, kohl is applied around the eyes with a gold needle. This ritual is carried out from the behind as it is believed that looking directly into the eyes of the divine may be overwhelming.