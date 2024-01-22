JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

LIVE
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live: Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of event

Track the latest updates of the historic Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony with DH!
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 23:17 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
23:1021 Jan 2024

Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of consecration ceremony

23:0421 Jan 2024

Want to know when the Prime Minister will arrive for the ceremony?

23:0421 Jan 2024

Immersed in 'Ram bhakti', Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

23:1721 Jan 2024

Visuals from inside of the temple

23:1321 Jan 2024

Hindu culture not BJP's property, says Congress leader ahead of consecration event

23:1221 Jan 2024

'Should have been done earlier'

23:1021 Jan 2024

Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of consecration ceremony

23:0421 Jan 2024

Want to know when the Prime Minister will arrive for the ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

PTI Photo

23:0421 Jan 2024

Glimpses of the temple ahead of the ceremony

23:0421 Jan 2024

Immersed in 'Ram bhakti', Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

With all its streets and lanes decorated with flowers, walls with pictures of Lord Rama carrying bow and arrow and the couplets of Ram Charit Manas and the recital of the same through the loudspeakers from the shops, temples and homes, Ayodhya is al lset for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday in which around eight thousand people, including prime minister Narendra Modi and top personalities from the Bollywood, industry, saints and seers and others will be taking part.

Read the full story here 

(Published 21 January 2024, 23:11 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAyodhya Ram MandirAyodhyaRam MandirRam Temple

Follow us on