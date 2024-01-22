Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live: Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of event
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 23:17 IST
23:1021 Jan 2024
23:0421 Jan 2024
23:0421 Jan 2024
Hindu culture not BJP's property, says Congress leader ahead of consecration event
'Should have been done earlier'
Historic moment that'll take country to new heights, says PM ahead of consecration ceremony
Want to know when the Prime Minister will arrive for the ceremony?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu
Immersed in 'Ram bhakti', Ayodhya all set for historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
With all its streets and lanes decorated with flowers, walls with pictures of Lord Rama carrying bow and arrow and the couplets of Ram Charit Manas and the recital of the same through the loudspeakers from the shops, temples and homes, Ayodhya is al lset for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony on Monday in which around eight thousand people, including prime minister Narendra Modi and top personalities from the Bollywood, industry, saints and seers and others will be taking part.
(Published 21 January 2024, 23:11 IST)