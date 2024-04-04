Ram Navami: Seers opposed to idea of keeping Ram Lalla awake for round-the-clock 'darshan'

Lucknow: Can Ram Lalla (Lord Ram as a child) be denied sleep for 72 hours at a stretch to enable millions of devotees, who are expected to throng Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami festival to have his 'darshan' at the Ram temple and also help manage the crowd?

While the district administration in Ayodhya is gearing up for crowd management on Ram Navami on April 17 when an estimated 40 lakh devotees were expected to visit the temple town, the saints had opposed the reported plan to keep the Ram Temple open round-the-clock for three days from April 15 to 17.

''Ram Lalla is barely a five-year-old child.....it is not proper to keep him awake for such a long time...it is also not in accordance with the tenets of the scriptures and shastras,'' said an Ayodhya based seer on Thursday.