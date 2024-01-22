Ram resides in the heart that respects customs, ethics and decorum: Akhilesh

Asked about Ram Rajya, which signifies a just society, he said, "It is when the poor are not unhappy, the youths are happy and everyone remains happy."

On being asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, who sat on dharna in Assam's Nagaon when he was stopped from visiting a local temple, Yadav said, "One should not go to a place where one does not get due respect."

Yadav was invited to the consecration ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, but the Samajwadi Party said he would visit the temple later with his family as a devotee.