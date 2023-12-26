Ram temple complex will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way: Temple trust's general secretary

Ayodhya: The under-construction Ram temple complex in Ayodhya will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way with sewage and water treatment plants, and it will also have facilities to ease the movement of the elderly and the specially-abled, officials said on Tuesday.

Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said this as he shared the landscape plan of the grand complex in a presentation made at the trust's office in Ayodhya.

He also said that 70 per cent of the 70 acres of the upcoming temple complex will be green area.

The complex will be 'atmanirbhar' in its own way as it will have two STPs, one WTP and a dedicated line from power house, he said.