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Ram temple donation row | Akhilesh Yadav intensifies attack on BJP, adds 'land grab' charge

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of being more concerned with money than religion.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsRam Temple

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