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Ram temple donation row: All eight accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

The eight had earlier been remanded to three days' judicial custody till Monday by a special remand magistrate.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:04 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Templejudicial custody

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