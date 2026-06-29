Ram temple donation row: All eight accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

<p>Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: All <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-donation-row-all-eight-named-in-fir-arrested-4052863">eight accused arrested</a> in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram temple</a> were on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/custody">custody</a> by a local court, case officials said.</p>.<p>The accused were produced before Special Judge, Anti Corruption Court, Rajat Verma through video conferencing after their earlier judicial custody expired, Special Prosecution Officer Umesh Dubey said.</p>.Ram temple 'fund theft': Ayodhya Bar warns of Rs 5 lakh penalty for lawyers defending accused.<p>Police did not apply for the custody of the accused, he added.</p>.<p>The eight had earlier been remanded to three days' judicial custody till Monday by a special remand magistrate.</p>