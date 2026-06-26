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Ram temple donation row: All eight named in FIR arrested

Among those named in the FIR is Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, who is said to be a former driver of the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam TempleFIRSIT

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