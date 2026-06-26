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Ram temple donation row: Kejriwal alleges there's attempt to 'shield important people', calls FIR a 'sham'

"The links of this scam go much higher up, but there is an attempt to shield the big people," Kejriwal said.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaArvind KejriwalRam Temple

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