Ram temple donation row: Kejriwal alleges there's attempt to 'shield important people', calls FIR a 'sham'

<p>Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=arvind%20kejriwal"> Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Friday said the FIR registered in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20temple">alleged embezzlement of donations </a>at the Ram temple is a "sham," claiming only junior employees were targeted while "bigger people" were being protected.</p>.<p>After offering prayers at Delhi's Hanumangarhi temple , Kejriwal, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, told reporters that he had prayed for the well-being and prosperity of everyone.</p>.<p>"I prayed that whoever is guilty of this 'maha paap' (grave sin) should receive the strictest possible punishment from God," he said referring to the alleged theft of donations at the temple.</p>.'Whoever tampers with faith of Sanatan Dharma...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row.<p>On the FIR lodged by the Ayodhya Police, he said, "The FIR is merely an eyewash and a sham. Eight low-level employees have been arrested in this case. This scam had been going on for such a long time. It is obvious that junior employees alone could not have carried out such activities for so long. The links of this scam go much higher up, but there is an attempt to shield the big people while placing the entire blame on the heads of these small employees." </p><p>As of today, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-donation-row-all-eight-named-in-fir-arrested-4052863">eight persons have been arrested </a>after the FIR was filed over the alleged embezzlement of donations.</p>.<p>The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.</p>.<p>The FIR was lodged two days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary report containing several "strong recommendations" to the state government.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>