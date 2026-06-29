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Ram temple donation theft case: VHP defends Champat Rai, says Trust sought SIT probe

The VHP also hit out at opposition leaders, including AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that they did not resign from public office despite facing corruption allegations.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVHPRam Temple

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