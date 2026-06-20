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Ram Temple embezzlement row | Donors allege missing jewelleries, receipts not provided

Another donor who was the North India head of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, alleged that there was no trace of the 60 kilograms of silver which was donated by the Association.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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