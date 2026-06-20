Ram Temple embezzlement row | Donors allege missing jewelleries, receipts not provided

<p>Lucknow: Anil Visjwakarma, a resident of Jaunpur district, who owns a business in Mumbai, and his family members, who also included women and children, walked almost 200 kilometres on foot to travel to Ayodhya to offer a silver garland, weighing around three kilograms and a ‘silver charan paduka’ at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a> in October last year.</p><p>After seven days, the family reached Ayodhya. On October 30, 2025, the family, carrying the items on their heads, visited the Temple and offered them there. Vishwakarma has not been able to get a receipt of the donations made even after eight months.</p>.Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands action against those alleging misappropriation of Ram Temple funds.<p>Vinod Mishra, who was the ‘Mahant’ of Ayodhya’s Rokadia Hanuman Temple, said that the Vishwakarma family members were his disciples. Mishra had accompanied them at the Ram Temple.</p><p>‘’The priests kept the donated items at the feet of Ramlala and after they were given to another person,’’ Mishra said. The family was assured that the receipt and a picture showing Lord Rama wearing the garland, will be sent to it but till now neither was provided, he added.</p><p>Another donor Anurag Rastogi, who was the North India head of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, alleged that there was no trace of the 60 kilograms of silver which was donated by the Association. The silver was collected from bullion traders across the country and converted into bricks before being donated at the Temple. The bricks carried the names and ‘gotras’ of the donors.</p><p>The bricks were supposed to be used in the foundation of the Temple. Rastogi said that though he was provided a receipt of the donation, he could not see the silver bricks during the ‘Neev Pujan’ of the Temple.</p><p>He said that he had personally donated a one kg silver lamp and two silver bowls and a pair of ‘nag-nagin’ (snake). ‘’They are also missing,’’ he claimed.</p><p>Earlier saffron leader and president of Dharm Sena Santosh Dube had alleged that hundreds of golden and silver ‘Ram Shilas’ collected from the donors, were ‘missing’.</p><p>Meanwhile the three-member SIT, formed to investigate the allegations, continued its probe on the sixth day. The SIT had been asked to submit an interim report within a week and a final report within a fortnight.</p>.Ram Temple embezzlement row: SIT quizzes trust member on cash counting, staff appointments.<p>Five suspects have been identified in connection with the ‘missing fund’. They included Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yaday, LuvKush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and two others. All of them were among those who counted the offerings.</p><p>Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday had appealed to the ‘Rambhakts’ to ‘wait’ for the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and not to ‘defame’ Ayodhya and indulge in ‘character assassination’.</p>