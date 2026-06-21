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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram temple 'embezzlement' row: SIT asks trust & temple functionaries not to leave Ayodhya

On June 13, the UP government constituted an SIT after a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 10:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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