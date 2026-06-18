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Ram Temple embezzlement row: SIT quizzes trust member on cash counting, staff appointments

The three-member special investigation team reached the Ram Temple complex around 8.30 am and continued its investigation for the fourth consecutive day.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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