Ram mandir 'fund theft': Trust general secretary Champat Rai resigns, eight arrested

<p>Lucknow: Amid a massive backlash over alleged ‘embezzlement’ of crores of rupees of cash offerings at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram%20temple"> Ram Temple</a>, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Friday resigned even as eight of the nine people, against whom an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> was lodged in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ on Thursday, were arrested by the police.</p><p>According to the sources, Rai and another key member of the Trust Anil Mishra submitted their resignations to the Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.</p><p>Both Rai and Mishra were in the eye of the storm following the allegations of ‘embezzlement’ and the opposition parties had sought their removal from the Trust saying that an impartial probe was not possible as long as they remained at the helm of affairs of the Trust.</p>.Ram temple donation row: All eight named in FIR arrested.<p>Interestingly, neither Rai’s nor Mishra’s name figured in the FIR.</p><p>Meanwhile eight of the nine people, whose names figured in the FIR were arrested late on Thursday night. They would be produced before a local court in Ayodhya later in the day where the police could seek their custody.</p><p>Those arrested included Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, Luvkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Yadav, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra and Subhash Srivastava. Large amount of cash was recovered from the residences of Luvkush Mishra and Ramashankar Yadav during a raid a few days back.</p><p>Sources said that more arrests could be made in the next few days as the investigation into the matter continues.</p><p>Those arrested were booked under sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (receiving stolen property dishonestly) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).</p><p>The opposition however continued to breath fire at the government questioning the non-inclusion of names of any of the key functionaries of the Trust and arresting only what they termed ‘small fish’.</p><p>Police said that further action in the matter would be taken depending upon the evidence that emerged during the course of the investigation.</p><p>Allegations of 'embezzlement' of cash offerings emerged earlier this month but Rai rejected the reports saying that regular audits of the accounts were made and that no irregularities were found in them.</p><p>The matter gained nationwide attention after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised it and asked for the court's intervention. Later several senior BJP leaders and prominent Ayodhya based seers also joined the issue and sought an impartial probe into the matter. The PMO also sought a report from the Trust in this regard but the latter refused to provide the same citing the ongoing SIT probe.</p><p>The state government later formed a three-member SIT which submitted its interim report on Tuesday.</p>