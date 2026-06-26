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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram mandir 'fund theft': Trust general secretary Champat Rai resigns, eight arrested

Interestingly, neither Rai’s nor Mishra’s name figured in the FIR.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:32 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

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