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Ram temple 'fund theft': Ayodhya Bar warns of Rs 5 lakh penalty for lawyers defending accused

They also said that if the three individuals did not leave within a span of three days, the entire city of Ayodhya would be blocked and no one would be allowed to enter.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaCrime

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