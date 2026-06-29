Ram temple 'fund theft': Ayodhya Bar warns of Rs 5 lakh penalty for lawyers defending accused

<p>The Faizabad Bar Association in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> settled that none of its members would represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, also warning that any lawyer violating the decision would face a penalty of Rs 5-lakh.</p><p>At the Bar Association meeting on Monday, lawyers demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, who are all associated with the management of the temple (but not mentioned as accused in the FIR), "must leave" Ayodhya.</p><p>According to the resolution passed by the Bar Association, any advocate appearing on behalf of the accused would be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft' | Police raid residences of accused, recover incriminating documents.<p>They also said that if the three individuals did not leave within a span of three days, the entire city of Ayodhya would be blocked and no one would be allowed to enter.</p><p>The association had taken a decision similar to this in the year 2005, following a terrorist attack at the then makeshift Ram temple, when lawyers decided against defending the accused.</p><p>The judgment was taken at the Bar's general body meeting after lawyers on Sunday indicated they were not likely to defend the accused, stating that their sentiments had been hurt by the purported theft of temple offerings.</p>.Ram mandir 'fund theft' | 'How do you know the money didn't go to him?': Priyank Kharge slams PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>"The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused," said the Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal.</p><p>The eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav -- were associated with counting valuables and cash received as donations at the Ram Temple.</p><p>They were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement and were remanded to judicial custody till June 29.</p><p>Police teams on Sunday also conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of all accused as part of the ongoing probe.</p>