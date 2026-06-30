<p>Lucknow: In the eye of the storm following alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has denied any role in the ‘fund theft’ matter and instead blamed one of his former aides for the same even as a Congress delegation to Ayodhya was on Tuesday detained and kept under ‘house arrest’.</p><p>According to the sources, Rai, who was quizzed by the SIT on Monday, said that he did not have any role in the ‘embezzlement’ and that he took action as soon after he came to know about the matter.</p>.'Afraid of Ram devotees coming?': Congress says its UP chief Ajay Rai, other leaders planning Ayodhya temple visit are under house arrest.<p>Rai, sources said, told the SIT members that he did not expect Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, said to be former driver and one of the accused in the matter, to ‘embezzle’ the offerings.</p><p>On the appointments of several persons in the Temple management, Rai said that it was not his individual decision and that other members of the Trust were also involved in the decision to appoint them.</p><p>Under relentless attack from the opposition as well as a section of the seers, Rai, another key Trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao submitted their resignations which were yet to be accepted. </p><p>The Trust, which was scheduled to meet on June 11 to discuss the resignations, has advanced its meeting and will now meet on June six. </p>.Ram Temple ‘fund theft’ : Champat Rai denies charges, Congress delegation to Ayodhya under ‘house arrest’.<p>The SIT, sources said, would be quizzing other key members of the Trust in the next few days.</p><p>Sources also said that the SIT had launched a probe into the assets of the accused persons and also their bank transactions. Eight people, who were tasked with the responsibility of counting the cash, have been arrested in the matter.</p><p>Meanwhile Arjun Dev, the Radio Maintenance Officer (RMO) at the Ram Temple, whose responsibility was to monitor the CCTV cameras and wireless system and whose role also came under the scanner, was shunted out. Dev had been there for the past 17 years.</p>.Ram temple donation theft case: VHP defends Champat Rai, says Trust sought SIT probe.<p>A Congress delegation led by UP party president Ajai Rai was on Tuesday not allowed to proceed to the Ram Temple and kept under ‘house arrest’ at a local University guest house.</p><p>Police sources said that the delegation had plans to march to the Ram Temple Trust office.</p><p>Congress workers later staged a demonstration in the town in protest against their detention and scores of them were taken into custody by the police.</p>