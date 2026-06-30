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Ram Temple ‘fund theft’ : Champat Rai denies charges, Congress delegation to Ayodhya under ‘house arrest’

A Congress delegation led by UP party president Ajai Rai was not allowed to proceed to the Ram Temple and kept under ‘house arrest’ at a local University guest house.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAyodhyaRam MandirRam Temple

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