Ram temple ‘fund theft’ | 'Trust should be dissolved': Ayodhya lawyers march to police station, seek FIR against Champat Rai

<p>Lucknow: Days after deciding not to represent the accused persons in the alleged ‘fund theft’ in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-temple">Ram Temple</a>, the lawyers in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya </a>on Thursday took to streets seeking registration of FIR against Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai and three others, including another key member of the Trust, Anil Mishra.</p><p>Hundreds of lawyers, chanting slogans against Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao, tried to march to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station but were prevented by the security personnel.</p>.Ayodhya temple ‘fund theft’: Lawyers won't represent accused; want Champat Rai, Anil Mishra to leave city.<p>A group of lawyers led by president of Ayodhya Bar Association Kalka Prasad Mishra later filed a complaint at the Civil Line police outpost against Rai and three others.</p><p>The lawyers said that they would approach the High Court and Supreme Court if the police failed to register an FIR against them.</p><p>‘’The Trust should be dissolved……. These people (Rai and others) have tarnished the image of Ayodhya,’’ said one of the protesting lawyers.</p><p>The lawyers had earlier demanded that Rai, Mishra and Rao leave Ayodhya immediately failing which they would block all entry points to the town.</p><p>In a new twist to the controversy, Mahant Dinendra Das, one of the members of the Trust, on Thursday claimed that Gopal Rao, who looked after the administration of the Temple, was ‘responsible’ for the alleged ‘irregularities’.</p>.Ram temple 'fund theft': Ayodhya Bar warns of Rs 5 lakh penalty for lawyers defending accused.<p>Dinendra Das sought to give a clean chit to Rai, who was also in the eye of the storm, and said that Rao was doing ‘politics’ in the matter.</p><p>Meanwhile sources said that the police suspected that some more people, who were among those responsible for counting of cash offering at the Temple, could be involved in the theft and were planning to quiz them.</p><p>Sources also said that the duties of the people engaged in the counting were not rotated as per the standard practice and the same people were found engaged in the task of counting for more than one year.</p>