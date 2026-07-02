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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram temple ‘fund theft’ | 'Trust should be dissolved': Ayodhya lawyers march to police station, seek FIR against Champat Rai

The lawyers said that they would approach the High Court and Supreme Court if the police failed to register an FIR against them.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyatheftRam TempleFIRlawyers

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