Ram temple isn't agenda, it’s faith, says Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

“When it wasn’t constructed, then they used to ask when would the temple be built? Ram Mandir is not the agenda. Ram Mandir is faith, and when the time has come, Ram Lalla is going to his Garbhagriha,” the minister said

On being asked about why the inauguration is taking place in 2024, Jyoti responded that so far the question was when will the temple be built? “Now, when the temple has been built, then the question is why in 2024? The Murti Pratishtha can happen only once the temple is built,” she said.

The minister added that rights have been sought through the court, in the context of venues where temples were demolished to offend. The court has offered the verdict on the basis of evidence, she said.

Talking about the recent attack on ED-team in south Bengal, the minister added that it’s unfortunate for the state (for such an incident to have happened). The law and order is a state subject, she said, adding that the way ED team has been attacked, no wise individual would appreciate the development, but would only condemn.