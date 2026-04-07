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Ram Temple-like public awareness needed to end cow slaughter: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat acknowledged the constraints of keeping cows in cities, and suggested people support 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) instead.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMohan Bhagwat

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