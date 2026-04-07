<p>Mathura: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that public awareness may help in ending cow slaughtering in India, and wished for a Ram Temple-style fervour for the purpose.</p>.<p>"Make society devoted to cows, and cow slaughter will stop immediately. We have to make the public aware; the rest will follow," Bhagwat said.</p>.<p>He acknowledged the constraints of keeping cows in cities, and suggested people support 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) instead.</p>.<p>The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief was speaking on the 452nd birth anniversary of Malok Das ji Maharaj at Malook Peeth in Vrindavan.</p>.<p>"If public sentiment (jan bhavna) exists, the system has to accept it," he said.</p>.After Nitish, who? BJP, RSS yet to reach consensus on next Bihar CM .<p>Bhagwat referred to the landmark Supreme Court judgment that paved the way for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.</p>.<p>"The Ram temple did not come up between 2014 and 2019. It came after 2019. Why? The Supreme Court, which used to say that it had other very important matters, gave a unanimous judgment," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said the apex court gave the judgment because of the "feelings" across the country. "Similarly, the same feeling should be visible for the cows. You are also making efforts, we are also making efforts." The decades-long struggle for the Ram temple in Ayodhya ended in 2019 with the Supreme Court judgment.</p>.<p>A 'bhoomi pujan' ritual at the temple construction site was held in August 2020 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in January 2024.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued after the event by the organisers, Bhagwat said he had no doubt India would become a world leader.</p>.<p>"India, taking inspiration from its saints and its spiritual values, will provide a new direction to the world," Bhagwat said.</p>.<p>On the unrest in West Asia, the RSS chief said that the time has now come for "India to emerge as a 'Vishwa Guru' and to make a new, happy, and beautiful world." Bhagwat stressed the need for enlightenment for everyone and urged the people to observe not only the words of the saints, but also the sentiments underlying them.</p>.<p>He said that for 452 years, the Maluk Peeth kept the tradition of Saint Maluk Das alive. Everyone should draw lessons on the philosophy of life from this example.</p>.<p>"There cannot be (any) religion without truth and compassion. Everyone should live together in harmony. Compassion enters one's life when the suffering of others feels like one's own suffering," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to Mahant Rajendra Das Maharaj's demand for a complete ban on cow slaughter, Bhagwat said transform society into devotees of the cow, and cow slaughter will stop on its own.</p>.<p>"Empower… This would be a courageous step. Cow products will be taken to every single person. The Sangh will work in this direction," he added. </p>