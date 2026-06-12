Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe

<p>Lucknow: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday (June 12) seeking a CBI probe into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.</p><p>The matter is likely to come up for hearing next week.</p><p>The PIL, filed by a local lawyer Mohit Ashok, has sought registration of a case in this regard and a probe into the allegations by the CBI.</p><p>It has also sought an audit of the offerings, including cash and ornaments, by the devotees by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India).</p><p>The petitioner said that the news of alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple had ‘hurt’ the sentiments of millions of devotees and as such an impartial probe into the matter was essential.</p><p>The PIL has sought to implead the union government, CBI, CAG and the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the matter.</p><p>Meanwhile, according to the sources, after the PMO, the RSS has also sought a report from the Ram Temple management on the matter.</p><p>Sources said that a portion of the alleged embezzled amount, which was not specified, had been recovered.</p><p>Earlier senior BJP leaders and seers had also demanded a probe into the matter.</p>.BJP in ‘tight spot’ after Brij Bhushan seems to support Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge.<p>Senior leaders and former MP Brij Bhushan appeared to support the allegations of embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying that he could not speak the truth as he was scared of the consequences.</p>.<p>Another senior BJP leader and former MP from Ayodhya, Vinay Katiyar also demanded an independent probe into the matter saying the issue concerned the faith of millions of devotees.</p><p>Some Ayodhya based seers also joined the issue and sought a probe into the matter. </p><p>‘’An impartial and transparent inquiry must be conducted to ascertain the truth,’’ Mahant Kamal Nayan Das said.</p>