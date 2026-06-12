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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe

The petitioner said that the news of alleged embezzlement of offerings had ‘hurt’ sentiments of millions of devotees and as such an impartial probe was essential.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 12:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam TempleAllahabad High CourtPIL

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