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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ram Temple ‘missing fund' row: No smoke without fire, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The saffron party leader claimed that hundreds of ‘Ram Shilas’ (bricks) made of gold, silver and ‘ashtadhatu’, donated by the devotees, were missing.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAyodhyaRam MandirBrijbhushan Sharan Singh

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