Ram Temple ‘missing fund' row: No smoke without fire, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

<p>Lucknow: As the three member SIT continued it probe into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of ‘cash offerings’ at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that there appeared to be some ‘truth’ in the ‘missing fund’ allegations even as a prominent saffron leader now claimed that hundreds of ‘Ram Shilas’ (bricks) made of gold, silver and ‘ashtadhatu’, donated by the devotees, were missing.</p><p>‘’There is no smoke without fire ... .the truth will soon come before the people ... .Whatever has happened there (Ram Temple) is not good ... .the smoke which is billowing has some truth,’’ Singh said.</p>.Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row | Saffron leader files police complaint, Congress seeks judicial probe.<p>He said that the government should take the matter seriously as the people, associated with the Ram Temple movement, had raised this issue.</p><p>Meanwhile president of ‘Dharm Sena’ Santosh Dube, who had also been associated with the Ram Temple movement, on Wednesday claimed that as many 1250 ‘Ram Shilas’ made of gold, silver and ‘ashtadhatu’, which were brought from different parts in the country and abroad, were ‘missing’.</p><p>Dube had on Tuesday lodged a police complaint in the matter naming four senior office bearers of the Ram Temple Trust. He had said that he would approach the court if the police failed to register an FIR on his complaint</p><p>Dube said that these ‘shilas’ were earlier kept at the ‘Karsevakpuram’ in Ayodhya. ‘’Now there are only bricks of mud,’’ he claimed.</p><p>One of the plaintiffs in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Title Suits, Mahant Dharm Das has demanded a CBI probe into the ‘missing fund’ allegations.</p><p>The three-member SIT, formed to investigate the allegations, on Wednesday, quizzed some employees, who were among those entrusted with the task of counting the cash offerings at the Ram Temple. The SIT had been asked to submit an interim report within a week and a final report within a fortnight.</p><p>Five suspects have been identified in connection with the ‘missing fund’. They included Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yaday, LuvKush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and two others. All of them were among those who counted the offerings.</p><p>Earlier a police team had conducted a raid on the residence of Luvkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran Fagauli village in Ayodhya district on Friday and allegedly recovered around Rs 12 lakh.</p>